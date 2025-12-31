Williams contributed two points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) over 13 minutes during Tuesday's 129-119 loss to Boston.

With Ace Bailey (hip) sidelined, Williams logged double-digit minutes for a second consecutive game. However, the second-year forward struggled to find his rhythm Tuesday after shooting 4-for-8 from the field in Saturday's win over the Spurs. Williams may continue to see increased playing time for as long as Bailey is sidelined, though the former still carries very little value from a fantasy standpoint.