The Jazz recalled Williams from the G League's Salt Lake City Stars on Monday.

Williams appeared in two games for the Salt Lake City Stars since being assigned by the Jazz on Dec. 31. He amassed 21 points, five rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes in his last outing against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Friday in a 132-116 loss. Williams is averaging 19.2 minutes per game across 19 appearances (including eight starts) with the Jazz this season, and he could see some significant playing time due to injuries to Lauri Markkanen (back), Jordan Clarkson (foot) and Keyonte George (heel).