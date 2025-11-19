Williams had four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one block and one steal across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 140-126 loss to the Lakers.

While Williams has been more involved as of recent, playing in at least 19 minutes in three of his last four games, he has not done much with the time he has on the court, and all three of those games were blowout situations. Williams is buried in the depth chart and will not see more playing time unless injuries or more blowouts occur.