Williams supplied eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and two steals over 22 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 win over the Mavericks.

Williams made his first start of the season with Ace Bailey and Jusuf Nurkic sitting out the second leg of this back-to-back set for maintenance. It's no secret that Williams has struggled in Utah, though Thursday's outing was a positive step in the right direction. Fantasy managers in deeper formats can monitor him from the waiver wire for now.