Williams notched six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 128-126 loss to the Bulls.

Despite a quiet night in terms of scoring, Williams was able to have a notable impact with his playmaking and defense. He was overshadowed by a career-best night from Brice Sensabaugh, however. Over his last seven games, Williams has posted averages of 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.6 three-pointers in 22.1 minutes per contest.