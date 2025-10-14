Williams registered 13 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in 26 minutes of Monday's 114-101 preseason loss to the Mavericks.

Williams, who is looking to bounce back from a disappointing rookie season, is shooting 38.5 percent from the field through three exhibitions. His counting stats have been decent, however, with the forward averaging 9.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 blocks, 0.7 steals and 0.7 three-pointers in 21.7 minutes per contest.