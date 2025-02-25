Williams posted eight points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 114-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The Jazz were without five key players Monday with various day-to-day injuries, allowing Williams to get some much-needed reps. With Utah likely to prioritize player development going forward, Williams will be a name to monitor in deeper formats. He's had a tough season overall, however, shooting 32.2 percent from the field and 23.6 percent from beyond the arc.