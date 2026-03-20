Jazz's Cody Williams: Strikes for 23 in rout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams totaled 23 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Thursday's 128-96 victory over the Bucks.
The second-year wing failed to reach 30 minutes for a second straight game, but this time it's because Utah emptied what little bench it had available in the fourth quarter of a rout, rather than Williams' own poor performance. The 10th overall pick in the 2024 Draft has scored in double digits in seven of the last eight games as he handles elevated court time and usage for the shorthanded Jazz, averaging 16.4 points, 5.1 boards, 4.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 threes in 35.0 minutes over that stretch while shooting 53.2 percent from the floor.
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