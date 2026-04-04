Williams ended with 27 points (10-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes during Friday's 140-106 loss to the Rockets.

It took him nearly two full seasons in the NBA, but Williams is finally showing the potential that made him the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The former Colorado standout remains a bit inconsistent, but he's scored at least 24 points in four of his last six games and has posted double-digit points in 12 of his 17 appearances since the beginning of March. Williams is undoubtedly ending the season on the most prolific stretch of his young career.