Zeller has agreed to a deal with the Jazz on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Zeller fills a hole for the Jazz at center after trading away Rudy Gobert. While rookie Walker Kessler is expected to start during the team's rebuild, the veteran big man should be in line to be the backup center and receive plenty of minutes. He averaged 5.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 13.1 minutes across 27 games in 2021 for Portland.