The Jazz waived Zeller on Saturday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Zeller being waived is a good indication that the Jazz feel confident in the development of rookie Walker Kessler. Zeller averaged 5.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 13.1 minutes over 27 games for the Trail Blazers last season. The Jazz still need to shed one more player to bring their roster down to 15 players.