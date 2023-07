Ross totaled 20 points (7-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Sunday's 115-101 loss to the Rockets.

Ross was solid for the shorthanded Jazz, tying for a team-high in points and leading the team in assists. While not currently under contract, Ross could gain some interest with his steady Summer League play.