Sexton (hamstring) will play in Thursday's game against the Wizards.

Sexton's streak of seven consecutive absences will come to an end Friday, as the 23-year-old will be available for the game. Although he has been a strong fantasy contributor this season, he will likely move back to the second unit and be under some sort of minutes restriction. In 17 appearances off the bench, Sexton has averaged 12.7 points in 21.1 minutes per game.