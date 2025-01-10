Sexton chipped in 23 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 97-92 loss to the Heat.
Sexton extended his streak of games with at least 20 points to three contests, and he's reached that tally in six of his last seven appearances. During that seven-game stretch, the veteran guard is averaging 21.6 points per contest while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor.
More News
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Goes for 24 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Scores 20 points Sunday•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Productive run continues•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Scores 22 points in loss Monday•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Logs first double-double of season•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Logs 30-plus minutes again Monday•