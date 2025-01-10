Sexton chipped in 23 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 97-92 loss to the Heat.

Sexton extended his streak of games with at least 20 points to three contests, and he's reached that tally in six of his last seven appearances. During that seven-game stretch, the veteran guard is averaging 21.6 points per contest while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor.