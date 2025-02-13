Now Playing

Sexton (ankle) is out for Thursday's game versus the Clippers.

Sexton's absence streak will extend to six games Thursday due to a left ankle sprain. With Jordan Clarkson (foot) also out, Keyonte George should receive increased playing time. Sexton's next chance to suit up will come after the All-Star break against the Thunder on Feb. 21.

