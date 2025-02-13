Sexton (ankle) is out for Thursday's game versus the Clippers.
Sexton's absence streak will extend to six games Thursday due to a left ankle sprain. With Jordan Clarkson (foot) also out, Keyonte George should receive increased playing time. Sexton's next chance to suit up will come after the All-Star break against the Thunder on Feb. 21.
More News
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Not playing Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Out at least one week•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Night ends early with ankle sprain•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Exits to locker room Monday•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Team-high 22 points Saturday•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Contributes 19 points in loss•