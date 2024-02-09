Sexton ended with 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-6 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 129-115 loss to the Suns.

Sexton posted his highest assist total over his past six games and finished third on Utah in scoring in defeat. The sixth-year guard is on pace for a career-best mark with 4.5 dimes per contest this season, giving a boost to what had previously been a mostly one-dimensional fantasy profile. Sexton has also improved his scoring average from 14.3 points last season to 17.5 points during the current campaign.