Sexton will operate off the bench during Friday's preseason finale against the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Sexton made his first start with the Jazz during Tuesday's exhibition, but he'll return to the bench for Friday's preseason finale as Jordan Clarkson gets the start at shooting guard. Clarkson normally operates off the bench, but with Donovan Mitchell now in Cleveland, it's possible Clarkson enters the starting lineup to begin the 2022-23 campaign.