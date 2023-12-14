Sexton chipped in 26 points (10-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and seven assists over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 victory over New York.

Sexton started for Jordan Clarkson (hamstring), but the game script changed drastically when Keyonte George (foot) went down with an injury. George's injury appears serious enough that he won't travel with the team for two upcoming road games, so Sexton will become a valuable streaming option for at least a week. Although players like Talen Horton-Tucker will benefit from the absence, Sexton is uniquely positioned to have the biggest impact.