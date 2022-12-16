Sexton (hamstring) was re-evaluated and can be tabbed as day-to-day going forward, Andy Larsen reports.

Sexton suffered a mild right hamstring strain on Dec. 7 and has remained out since. However, a return seems to be near considering he has not suffered any setbacks. Upon his return, he will likely return to a bench role with Mike Conley healthy. In 17 appearances off the bench, Sexton has averaged 12.7 points per game across 21.1 minutes. His next opportunity to play will come Saturday in Milwaukee.