Sexton registered 26 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 loss to the Pelicans.

Sexton has embraced his opportunity in the starting lineup and is doing an excellent job, scoring at least 20 points in seven of his nine starts and being efficient on both ends of the court. Through this nine-game span, Sexton is averaging 23.2 points, 4.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range.