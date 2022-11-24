Sexton recorded 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 12 assists across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 125-116 loss to the Pistons.
Sexton didn't grab a rebound or record any defensive stats Wednesday, but he did two things very well: shoot and distribute the ball. The fifth-year guard was an efficient 7-for-12 from the field for 17 points and racked up 12 assists to just two turnovers. The assist total was a career high and helped Sexton finish with his first double-double of the campaign.
