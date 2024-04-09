Sexton has been downgraded to questionable ahead of Tuesday's game against the Nuggets due to an illness, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Sexton is riding a productive stretch, averaging 20.4 points per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field over his last eight starts, but it wouldn't be shocking if he ends up being ruled out since the Jazz are already out of playoff contention. It sounds as if Sexton will be a true game-time call before Tuesday's 9 p.m. ET tipoff.