Sexton logged 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes during Friday's 112-108 win over Orlando.

Sexton scored an efficient 18 points in his return Friday, back in the rotation after missing five straight games with a hamstring injury. In typical style, he added very little outside of the scoring, something that drags down his overall appeal. While he does provide the team with a nice offensive punch off the bench, his limitations usually rule him out when it comes to being a must-roster player.