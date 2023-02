Sexton will not return to Wednesday's game against Memphis due to a left hamstring injury, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Sexton suffered the injury after four minutes of action, where he was held scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-1 3PT), with one assist. Talen Horton-Tucker and Simone Fontecchio figure to see expanded roles for the remainder of the game. Sexton will have a little more than one week to rest up before Utah's next game against the Thunder on Feb. 23.