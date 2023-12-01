Sexton provided 14 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists and three rebounds through 23 minutes in a 101-90 loss to the Timberwolves on Thursday.

Over his last four games, Sexton is averaging 12.5 points, 3.3 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 22.8 minutes. While the backup point guard aims to improve his efficiency and consistency, Thursday was a step in the right direction. Regardless of his production, Sexton's overall workload appears to remain the same, and he will continue to lead the second unit for the foreseeable future.