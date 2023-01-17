Sexton totaled 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 126-125 win over the Timberwolves.

Sexton played solid off the bench after sitting the previous game for injury management. He led all bench players with 19 points on an efficient 70 percent shooting. While not known for his secondary stats, he did add four boards and four assists in his 26 minutes. The young guard has been a decent scorer in a reserve role for much of the season and has shown no rust offensively in the two games since returning from a hamstring injury.