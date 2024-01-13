Sexton amassed 20 points (5-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals over 20 minutes during Friday's 145-113 win over the Raptors.

Sexton was dialed in during the blowout, and his total would have been much higher were it not for the lopsided total, which compelled the Jazz to empty the bench. Former starter Keyonte George scored nine points in garbage time and could be a candidate to run alongside Sexton if Kris Dunn continues to struggle. In any case, Sexton's resurgent play has all but cemented his starting gig in the backcourt.