Sexton ended with 18 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and one rebound over 17 minutes during Thursday's 120-112 win over the Wizards.

Sexton played his first game in over two weeks Thursday, scoring an efficient 18 points in just 17 minutes. While he had been logging significant minutes prior to his injury, managers need to look back further than that before running to grab him in standard formats. Based on what we saw to open the season, his role moving forward is likely to be that of a sparkplug scorer off the bench, typically seeing around 20-24 minutes per night. While he can be streamed in for anyone in need of points, his lack of overall production does limit his appeal as a long-term addition.