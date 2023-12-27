Sexton chipped in 20 points (8-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 130-118 victory over San Antonio.

Sexton missed only two shots throughout the game -- both from beyond the arc, which isn't one of his strongest areas -- and delivered an all-around effort as the Jazz cruised to victory over the Spurs on the road. Sexton has been spectacular as a starter for the Jazz, reaching the 20-point plateau in six of eight games while averaging 4.6 assists per outing in that span.