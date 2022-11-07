Sexton closed with 22 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 110-102 win over the Clippers.

For now, everything appears harmonious with Sexton coming off the bench, but it's hard to imagine Sexton retaining this role for the entire season. Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson have been entrenched in the starting lineup through the first few weeks of the season, but one wonders if that us sustainable with a talent like Sexton waiting in the wings. If Sexton is available on the waiver wire, he's worth a spot on your bench and an occasional start due to his volume with the second unit.