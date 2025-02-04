Sexton went back to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left ankle injury in the first quarter of Monday's game against Indiana, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Sexton limped back to the locker room after appearing to roll his left ankle on a drive to the basket. If the 26-year-old is unable to return, Keyonte George and Jordan Clarkson should pick up the slack the rest of the way.
