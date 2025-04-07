Sexton produced 27 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 147-134 loss to the Hawks.

The 26-year-old provided a full stat line while finishing as Utah's second-leading scorer behind Keyonte George (35 points). Sexton has recorded at least 20 points in four of his last five appearances, during which he has averaged 22.6 points, 4.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 29.8 minutes per game. Moreover, the seventh-year guard racked up multiple steals for the ninth time in 62 regular-season appearances.