Sexton amassed 24 points (7-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 124-121 loss to the Hawks.

Sexton did everything in his power to avoid the loss Tuesday, but Trae Young had another plan and gave the Hawks the win with one of the longest game-winning shots in NBA history. Sexton remains a productive player for Utah, though. This was the fifth time he reached the 20-point mark in his last six outings, a span in which he's averaging 21.3 points, 4.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.