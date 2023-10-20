Sexton contributed 24 points (11-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 25 minutes in Thursday's 116-113 preseason loss to the Kings.

Sexton got the start in the preseason finale since the Jazz rested several expected starters, and he made the most of the opportunity, leading the team in scoring and looking extremely efficient from the field. Sexton is likely to open the season as the main backup guard due to his ability to play both positions, but he should have decent fantasy upside in that role if he's able to log around 25 minutes per game on a consistent basis.