Sexton (hamstring) said Thursday that he will play in Friday's game versus the Magic, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Sexton will rejoin the rotation Friday after missing the previous five games with a right hamstring injury. His return will likely result in less playing time for Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Ochai Agbaji. However, fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised to see Sexton sit out Saturday's back-to-back or receive limited minutes.