Sexton was dealt to the Jazz on Thursday as part of a sign-and-trade that brings Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

For much of the offseason, Sexton's future with the Cavs appeared to be up in the air, but the team will ship him to Utah as part of a multi-player deal that also includes Lauri Markkanen and 2022 first-round pick Ochai Agbaji, as well as three future first-round picks and two future pick swaps. As part of the transaction, Sexton will sign a four-year, $72 million contract with the Jazz -- the entirety of which is fully guaranteed. Sexton played in only 11 games last season due to a torn meniscus, but he's said to be fully recovered and should be a full go for the start of training camp. In 2020-21, Sexton enjoyed a career year, posting 24.3 points, 4.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.6 threes per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. With the Jazz now having moved on from both Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, they appear to be heading into a rebuild. While they'll likely find themselves near the bottom of the Western Conference standings this season, there should be plenty of opportunity for Sexton to flourish as an individual. If Utah opts to move on from veterans like Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley or Bogdan Bogdanovic, it would free up even more possessions for Sexton, who could very well end up operating as the team's No. 1 option.