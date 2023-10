Sexton is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Sexton got the start Tuesday against the Clippers, but he'll head to the bench here with Jordan Clarkson moving into the starting unit. Sexton delivered three points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), a rebound and five assists across 18 minutes against the Clippers.