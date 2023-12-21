Sexton registered 20 points (7-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to the Cavaliers.

With Jordan Clarkson (thigh) and Keyonte George (foot) both in street clothes, Sexton made his fifth straight start and scored 20 or more points for the sixth straight contest. The former Cavalier is averaging 24.7 points, 3.7 assists, 3.2 boards and 2.3 threes over that stretch while shooting 51.0 percent from the floor, and Sexton should remain a strong fantasy option at least until Clarkson is ready to rejoin the lineup.