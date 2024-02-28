Sexton ended with 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), one rebound, three assists and six steals over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 124-97 loss to the Hawks.

The 25-year-old guard led Utah in scoring on the night as he provided at least 14 points for the 11th straight game. Sexton is averaging 20.5 points, 5.7 assists, 2.1 boards, 2.1 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch while shooting 46.0 percent from long distance, and while the Jazz have committed to a youth movement coming out of the All-Star break with both Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks in the starting five, Sexton's usage appears to be secure.