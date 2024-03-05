Watch Now:

Sexton accumulated 29 points (11-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 127-115 victory over the Wizards.

The shorthanded Jazz got little production from anyone except Sexton, Jordan Clarkson and John Collins -- no other member of the team scored more than 10 points -- but it was enough. Sexton has scored in double digits in 14 straight games, a stretch in which the 25-year-old guard is averaging 20.9 points, 5.6 assists, 2.1 boards, 2.1 threes and 1.1 steals while shooting 50.3 percent from the floor and 47.6 percent from beyond the arc.

