Sexton amassed 31 points (10-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), one rebound, seven assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Thursday's 134-129 loss to the Thunder.

The Jazz came up short in the second half and couldn't complete a comeback against the Thunder, but Sexton notched an impressive stat line while ending three dimes away from a triple-double. The 31-point outing was also his best scoring mark of the season, and his second straight game reaching the 30-point plateau.