Sexton recorded 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Monday's 134-120 loss to Oklahoma City.

Despite coming off the bench, Sexton had an impressive outing, and he ended as one of Utah's leading scorers in this 14-point loss. Sexton has scored in double digits in four of his last five outings, and while the bench role limits his upside, he remains a viable fantasy alternative in most slates due to his scoring prowess alone.