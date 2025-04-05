Sexton contributed 27 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 140-112 loss to the Pacers.

Sexton led the way for the Jazz with 27 points, dropping at least 20 points for the third time in the past five games, one of which he was resting. Despite Utah resting a number of their players, Sexton's availability has remained relatively consistent. He has played in seven of the past eight games, scoring at least 15 points in all but one appearance.