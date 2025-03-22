Sexton supplied 30 points (12-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 121-99 loss to the Celtics.

Sexton logged an excellent night as he helped to spur a late rally that closed the gap against the Celtics. A tepid effort from the remaining four first-unit players ultimately thwarted them, as Sexton was the only starter to finish in double digits. The Jazz could begin to shut down their best players in the coming weeks, but a lack of depth in the backcourt will likely keep Sexton active until the end of the season.