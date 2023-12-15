Sexton ended Thursday's 122-114 win over Portland with 27 points (11-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes.

The Jazz were missing a number of key players including Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) and Jordan Clarkson (thigh), but Sexton stepped up and led the team in scoring while producing a season high in points. The 24-year-old guard has dropped at least 20 points in three straight contests, and since the calendar flipped to December, Sexton's averaging 19.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 boards, 1.2 threes and 0.8 steals a game while shooting an impressive 54.5 percent from the floor.