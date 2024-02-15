Sexton logged 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three assists and two blocks across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 138-122 loss to the Lakers.

Sexton led all Jazz players in scoring while connecting on a pair of threes and adding a trio of assists along with a pair of blocks in a well-rounded performance in a losing effort. Sexton has tallied 18 or more points in seven of his last 10 outings, including in three straight contests for Utah.