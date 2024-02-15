Sexton logged 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three assists and two blocks across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 138-122 loss to the Lakers.
Sexton led all Jazz players in scoring while connecting on a pair of threes and adding a trio of assists along with a pair of blocks in a well-rounded performance in a losing effort. Sexton has tallied 18 or more points in seven of his last 10 outings, including in three straight contests for Utah.
More News
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Scores 22 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Approaches double-double Thursday•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Pops for 22 against Sixers•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Scores 22 with seven dimes•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Paces team in scoring•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Hits season-best 31-point mark•