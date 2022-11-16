Sexton totaled three points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and one rebound over 17 minutes during Tuesday's 118-111 loss to the Knicks.

Although Sexton usually executes well with the team's second unit, he was little more than an afterthought in Tuesday's loss, tying for his worst scoring total of the season. Sexton has faded into the woodwork occasionally while Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson handle the bulk of the frontcourt work.