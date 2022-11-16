Sexton totaled three points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and one rebound over 17 minutes during Tuesday's 118-111 loss to the Knicks.
Although Sexton usually executes well with the team's second unit, he was little more than an afterthought in Tuesday's loss, tying for his worst scoring total of the season. Sexton has faded into the woodwork occasionally while Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson handle the bulk of the frontcourt work.
More News
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Role reduced Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Excellent stat line from bench•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Records 19 points off bench•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Solid night in starting role•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Making first start with Conley out•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Available Friday•