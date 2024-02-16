Sexton ended with 35 points (10-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 12-13 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Thursday's 140-137 loss to the Warriors.

Sextons' 12-of-13 shooting from the charity stripe tied his season highs in free-throw makes and attempts. The 24-year-old guard also led Utah in assists during Thursday's narrow loss to Golden State. Sexton has been scorching the nets from deep as of late, converting 42.9 percent of his 4.9 three-point attempts per contest across his last 10 appearances.