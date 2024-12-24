Sexton recorded 24 points (10-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Monday's 124-113 loss to Cleveland.

Sexton played at least 30 minutes for the third straight game, during which time he has managed to produce adequately on the offensive end. In that time he has averaged a healthy 24.0 points per game, adding 3.7 three-pointers and 5.7 assists. Despite some inconsistency in his role, Sexton remains one of the best scoring options on a team that leans into offensive production as a strength.