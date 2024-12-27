Sexton ended with 19 points (7-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and 11 assists in 27 minutes during Thursday's 122-120 loss to the Trail Blazers.
As the only healthy starter in the backcourt, Sexton's usage has received a moderate boost. Keyonte George and Jordan Clarkson should return soon, and while backups like Svi Mykhailiuk and Isaiah Collier are delivering adequate results, the Jazz have gone 1-2 without the Sexton-George backcourt combo.
